WWE Denies Conor McGregor is in Talks With Them; Update on Ronda Rousey

Sponsored Links

In response to a recent story in The Sun suggesting that Conor McGregor was in discussions to sign with WWE to do a match at WrestleMania 34, the company has flat out denied the story and said it is completely inaccurate and that no talks with McGregor have taken place.





While Ronda Rousey has declined commenting on the possibility of wrestling at WrestleMania 34, it should be noted that all four women in her "Horsewomen" stable are currently in extensive training for wrestling, including Rousey herself who continues to work with Brian Kendrick in California. The plan still seems to be to culminate with a likely Roussey vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania 34. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more