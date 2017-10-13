James Ellsworth Reveals Who Pitched Idea to Team Him With Carmella, more

Sponsored Links



Thanks to Glenn Moore for sending this in:

On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore welcome James Ellsworth on the show. James goes into detail about interacting with Enzo Amore backstage, missing Talking Smack, meeting Vince McMahon for the first time, and helping JBL come up with insults.

He also discusses his relationship with Carmella, and who came up with the idea of teaming the two together:

"I think it was last year at the European tour in November, she came to me and said, ‘Hey, I have this idea about putting you with me whenever you’re done with the Dean Ambrose and AJ stuff comes to an end, I have this idea to pitch to them. They put you with me, you fall in love with me, and I use that to my advantage to win matches and get me to the women’s title.’

I said yeah, that would be a great idea. I didn’t know her much back then. She went to Vince, and she pitched right to Vince, and Vince loved it. It’s ten, going on eleven months that we’ve been on TV together.

We are good friends. We text all the time. She’s a very, very smart girl, and she’s easy to talk to. We get along great.”

During the show, The King and Glenn discuss Lance Russell’s funeral over the weekend, joining Chris Jericho’s cruise, and more. He also shares his thoughts on The Shield reunion.

"They all had success as singles wrestlers. Roman a little more than Seth, but than you look back at Seth with that injury that he suffered, Seth was really on a roll there for a while. And then Dean had a tremendous amount of success as a singles guy too.

But I don’t think any of the three of them reached the height that they enjoyed while they were all together as The Shield. I still feel like the company feels that Roman Reigns is the guy. Obviously they are looking for someone that can pick up the ball without having to call back John Cena. I still feel like the company thinks that’s the guy, in Roman Reigns.

I think, for the short term right now, it’s a great move putting these guys back together.”

You can listen to the full episode below: