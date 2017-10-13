The Undisputed Era Reveals How They Came Up With Their Name

WWE.com recently interviewed The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish). Below are some of the highlights.

On how they came up with The Undisputed Era name for the group:

ADAM COLE: When you say the word "undisputed," what do you think of? You think of something that is untouchable, undeniable. Myself, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly are all of those things. We've proven before we got here that we are one in a million, and we'll do it again here in NXT. Also, people talk about the different eras in wrestling — The Golden Era, The Attitude Era, The Reality Era. This is our era; it's our time to show the world who runs this sport.

KYLE O'REILLY: The Undisputed ERA isn't just a cute name that's meant to sell a bunch of T-shirts. It's our mantra. It's our way of life. Our success is a direct result of the effort and dominance that we put forth inside the squared circle. We are undisputed. This is our era.

On what message they have for the rest of NXT: