Ryback Reveals Whether Or Not He Thinks John Cena Should Retire From WWE

The Big Guy (Ryback) recently appeared as a guest on The Domenick Nati Show for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On if he feels it's time for John Cena to retire from WWE: "John obviously knows what he's doing, he's a big boy. He's been fortunate to have a lot of opportunities outside of wrestling where he can not take on that full schedule. He did it for a long, long time, so I think it's great he's doing other things outside of wrestling. I think as everyone can see, when you allow other talents the opportunity to succeed, they will always step up time and time again."

On if he sees himself doing some acting in the future: "I have no ambition or drive for any of that kind of stuff... Not to say that I wouldn't do it, because I have a guy that is out looking (for acting opportunities), but it's just not on the top of my agenda right now. Growing my Feed Me More nutrition is my number-one goal, and getting healthy.

"My main focus has been on my Feed Me More nutrition line, with it being on Amazon has been huge for me and I'm getting ready to launch over in the U.K. in the upcoming weeks. It's an every day job, but I love being home and being active on it. And letting my body heal up and rest from the years of abuse, I had some stem cell surgery. There's a lot going on, but I'm mainly business-oriented right now."

