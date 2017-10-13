Big Show Post-Surgery Update (Photo), WWE Looks At Asuka/Emma Reaction[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
- Featured above is the latest episode of WWE Now, which looks at the reaction on social media to the Asuka vs. Emma match scheduled for the upcoming WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view.
- Big Show took to Twitter this week to show off his condition just three weeks after undergoing hip surgery. The longtime WWE veteran posted the following photo on his official Twitter page on Friday afternoon.