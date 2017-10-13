Report: Another Former Impact Wrestling Champion Could Be Joining WWE

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 13, 2017 - 4:02pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like another former Impact Wrestling star could find themselves employed by WWE.

According to PWInsider.com, former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne has been at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida this week.

As of right now, there is no word regarding whether or not WWE plans on offering Rayne a job, however it is worth noting that there were rumors earlier in the summer about the company expressing interest in bringing her in for a job after she was backstage at a television taping in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rayne's last active gig on the other side of the fence saw her working as a creative team member focusing on the Knockouts division prior to Anthem Sports acquiring the company. She has since parted ways with the promotion.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.