Becky Lynch Talks Life Before WWE (Video), WWE Honors Another Legend

- Featured above is the latest installment of the WWE web series, "My First Job," which features various WWE Superstars talking about their initial jobs in life before transitioning to the world of pro wrestling and WWE. Featured above, Becky Lynch talks about being a pizza chef and a flight attendant before making it to WWE.

- WWE continues to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, as they focus on various Latino Superstars and personalities. In the latest installment, which you can check out below via WWE's official Twitter page, WWE honors Hall Of Famer Carlos Colon.




