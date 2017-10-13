Sami Zayn Comments On Hugging Kevin Owens: "It Was A Cold Day In Hell"[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- Following their "Hug Heard 'Round The World," Sami Zayn took to social media to share the iconic photo of himself and his longtime career rival Owens hugging. Check out the photo, which includes a caption from Zayn that reads, "It was a cold day in hell," below.
- Former WWE Superstar Mike "Duke The Dumpster Droese" celebrates his 47th birthday today. Today would have also been the 91st birthday of late WWE Hall Of Famer Walter "Killer" Kowalski.