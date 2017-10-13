Chris Jericho Reveals "One Of The Only Reasons" He's Gone From WWE

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 13, 2017 - 4:26pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Superstar and Fozzy front man Chris Jericho recently spoke with the official WWE website to discuss Fozzy and their "Fozzy Across America" tour.

During the discussion, Jericho was asked about whether or not he feels there is a reason why he is so prolific at this point in his life, as it appears he is in the midst of a creative boom.

"Yeah. It’s just all these projects I’ve been working on [have been] years and years of work culminating over this month [and] next month," said Jericho. "Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, the cruise I’m doing, I’ve been working on that for two years. We finally just got it up and running about a month ago. All of those things that I’ve been working on have been in position and been part of what I’ve been doing, and it’s come to fruition this month, next month and the month after that."

Jericho continued, "It’s a good problem to have. It’s very busy, but that’s the way I like it. And it’s one of the only reasons I’m gone from WWE. It just felt like … these four, five things are blossoming as we speak. It’s a busy time, but it’s very rewarding creatively because I really went outside of the box and took a few chances on all of these things. It’s a good position to be in."

Check out the complete Chris Jericho interview at WWE.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.