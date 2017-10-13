Chris Jericho Reveals "One Of The Only Reasons" He's Gone From WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar and Fozzy front man Chris Jericho recently spoke with the official WWE website to discuss Fozzy and their "Fozzy Across America" tour.

During the discussion, Jericho was asked about whether or not he feels there is a reason why he is so prolific at this point in his life, as it appears he is in the midst of a creative boom.

"Yeah. It’s just all these projects I’ve been working on [have been] years and years of work culminating over this month [and] next month," said Jericho. "Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, the cruise I’m doing, I’ve been working on that for two years. We finally just got it up and running about a month ago. All of those things that I’ve been working on have been in position and been part of what I’ve been doing, and it’s come to fruition this month, next month and the month after that."

Jericho continued, "It’s a good problem to have. It’s very busy, but that’s the way I like it. And it’s one of the only reasons I’m gone from WWE. It just felt like … these four, five things are blossoming as we speak. It’s a busy time, but it’s very rewarding creatively because I really went outside of the box and took a few chances on all of these things. It’s a good position to be in."

