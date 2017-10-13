Mahal-Owens Title Match Announced, Baron Corbin Video, Dolph Ziggler

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 13, 2017 - 4:31pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above is the latest episode of the WWE Network Pick Of The Week. This week, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin picks his own victory over AJ Styles at the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view.

- WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to appear on Tuesday's episode of "Adam Ruins Everything" on TruTV. In the past, WWE Superstars The New Day have also appeared on the show.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is in India this week doing promotional work for WWE. Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is Mahal's announcement that he will be facing Kevin Owens in title matches at the WWE live events in New Delhi on December 8th and 9th.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.