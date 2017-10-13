Mahal-Owens Title Match Announced, Baron Corbin Video, Dolph Ziggler

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is the latest episode of the WWE Network Pick Of The Week. This week, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin picks his own victory over AJ Styles at the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view.

- WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to appear on Tuesday's episode of "Adam Ruins Everything" on TruTV. In the past, WWE Superstars The New Day have also appeared on the show.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is in India this week doing promotional work for WWE. Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is Mahal's announcement that he will be facing Kevin Owens in title matches at the WWE live events in New Delhi on December 8th and 9th.