Ziggler Thanks Vince McMahon, WWE Looks At Cena's 6 Surprising Moves (Video)

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of the WWE web-series, "List This." In the latest video, six surprising moves by John Cena are showcased.

- Dolph Ziggler took to social media after attending a Guns 'N' Roses concert in New York City on Thursday night to thank WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Check out Ziggler's tweet, which includes a photo of the WWE Superstar with some of Hooters' finest, below.