Ziggler Thanks Vince McMahon, WWE Looks At Cena's 6 Surprising Moves (Video)

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 13, 2017 - 4:36pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of the WWE web-series, "List This." In the latest video, six surprising moves by John Cena are showcased.

- Dolph Ziggler took to social media after attending a Guns 'N' Roses concert in New York City on Thursday night to thank WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Check out Ziggler's tweet, which includes a photo of the WWE Superstar with some of Hooters' finest, below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.