WWE Planning Inter-Brand Champion vs. Champion Main Event at Survivor Series

-- According to a report by Dave Meltzer at f4wonline.com, WWE has tentatively planned to headline this year's Survivor Series with Raw's Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on Smackdown's WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a match that would have neither title on the line.

-- Mahal is already scheduled to be on the WWE's upcoming December tour in India as the WWE title holder so it appears he will be the champion for at least the next few months. WWE originally had him advertised as a "two time champion" but have since changed that and labelled Mahal as the "WWE champion", a move seems to suggest that initial plans perhaps had Mahal dropping the belt and then regaining it back in time for the tour.

-- The rest of the Survivor Series card should begin to take shape later this month as both brands build towards it.