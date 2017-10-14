WWE Notes: Jinder Mahal Injury, Hell in a Cell Attendance, Asuka's Debut

Sponsored Links

Jinder Mahal continues to be bothered by a shoulder injury and has to wrestle at non-televised events with it all taped up. However, on Smackdown Live he drops the tape as the company doesn't want people to see his shoulder taped up on live television.





WWE publicly announced that Hell in a Cell last Sunday drew a sellout 16,200 fans but that number was inflated as usual and the real figure was closer to around 13,000.





Despite the multi-woman match on Raw also being re-written multiple times throughout the day leading up to the show, the plan all along was always for Emma to become Asuka's first opponent at the upcoming TLC PPV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





