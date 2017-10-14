Joey Ryan Talks About His Character Fitting In WWE, Indy Pay vs. WWE Pay

Sponsored Links



Joey Ryan recently spoke with the folks at the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" section for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how he's doing now financially versus if he was working for WWE: "Right now, I know I'm making above average WWE money, and I'm making my own rules and setting my own schedule. That's if they were to approach me; if they don't approach, then that's OK, too."

On whether or not he feels his character would fit in the WWE PG world: "If Vince is still taking headbutts, then he could definitely take this, too. But in the PG-era of WWE, I don't think the Joey Ryan character would be doing anything with the p---s in WWE. The super, powerful p---s would not be part of his repertoire in WWE. I don't think that's the place for it."

On his status with Lucha Underground: "I wouldn't mind starting my own 21-0 WrestleMania streak. But fingers crossed, I'd love to see Lucha Underground have a season four. Lucha Underground has the right to pick up my contract, and I would love to be a part of it. Opportunities come my way, and I try to make the best of them."

