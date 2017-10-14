Mark Briscoe Suffers "Very Nasty" Injury At ROH: Global Wars - Pittsburgh Event

Sponsored Links



Mark Briscoe went down with an injury at the ROH: Global Wars -- Pittsburgh event on Friday evening.

Briscoe suffered a dislocated elbow during his match against Hiromu Takahashi at the show last night. The match had only been going on for a couple of minutes when Briscoe rolled out to the floor after taking a number of kicks from Takahashi in the early portion of the contest.

It was at this point that the referee of the match went out to check on Briscoe, and the match was immediately stopped.

The injury Briscoe sustained is being described as "very nasty." He was in the hospital all evening before flying back home to Delaware on Saturday morning.

As things stand right now, the early estimates point to Briscoe being on the sidelines for eight-to-ten weeks recovering from the injury.