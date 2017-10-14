Shayna Baszler Talks About Main Difference Between Pro Wrestling & MMA

Sponsored Links



One of the finalists of the first annual Mae Young Classic tournament, as well as one of the members of Ronda Rousey's "Four Horsewomen" MMA faction, Shayna Baszler, recently spoke with Argus Leader for an interview.

During the discussion, "The Queen of Spades" spoke about the main differences between pro wrestling and mixed-martial-arts, primarily in terms of the live audience.

"In MMA, you're trained to tune the audience out," said Baszler, who recently signed with WWE and is currently working out of the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida. "In sports entertainment, you're trained to feed off what the audience is thinking and feeling."

The Women's MMA pioneer and former UFC fighter / Ultimate Fighter veteran continued, "There's a lot more emphasis about making the crowd feel certain emotions about certain things. In sports entertainment, you can take your time and digest what's going on along with the audience. It's really learning that you don't have to be in this panic mode."

Check out the complete Shayna Baszler interview at ArgusLeader.com.