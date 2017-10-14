WWE Planning All-Women's Elimination Chamber?, The Shield, Asuka/Emma

Sponsored Links



- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the complete match between The Shield and Team Hell No & The Undertaker from an episode of RAW in 2013. The match saw The Shield, who recently reunited on WWE television, get the win after Dean Ambrose scored the pin on Daniel Bryan.

- During a recent Facebook Q&A, WWE Hall Of Famer and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was asked why fans have yet to be treated to an all-women's Elimination Chamber match in WWE. Angle's response was brief, but led fans to believe that such a match will take place one day. "Patience," said Angle. "You will." In the past year alone, WWE has debuted the first-ever all-women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, as well as the first-ever women's Hell In A Cell match.

- Former undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka touted beating Emma on the new WWE 2K18 video game ahead of their showdown in her upcoming WWE main roster pay-per-view debut at this month's WWE TLC 2017 PPV. Check out Asuka's tweet below.