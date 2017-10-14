Jinder Mahal Arm-Wrestles Celebrity (Photo), Bella's Talk Apple Pie, Stacy Keibler

- Featured above is a new video that shows Nikki and Brie Bella talking about being grateful for everything they have, particularly because of the recent tragedies that have occurred. Also, Nikki talks about receiving an apple pie after her most recent appearance on ABC's Dancing With The Stars.

- Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler celebrates her 38th birthday today. Keibler was born on October 14, 1979. Also celebrating a birthday today is WWE Hall Of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, who turns 70 years of age.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned home to India this weekend. Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is a photo gallery of "The Modern Day Maharaja" in his home land, including pictures of him arm-wrestling a local television celebrity.




