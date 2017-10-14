The Miz Questions Who Fans Will Cheer In Battle Against The Shield At WWE TLC

Sponsored Links



Ahead of the four on three handicap showdown at WWE TLC, The Miz, who will be joined by Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro in a battle against The Shield -- Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -- questioned who fans would rather cheer -- The Shield, or a guy who has been able to elevate the careers of others around him.

The Miz spoke about the topic in a new video released via WWE's official Twitter page on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm curious," Miz said in the video. "Who are you going to cheer for? A man who elevates careers, like Curtis Axel, elevates people into the main event, like Braun Strowman, Cesaro, and Sheamus, or are you going to cheer for...The Shield?"

"It's your choice," The Miz concluded.

Check out The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro against The Shield at the upcoming WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view, which goes down at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, October 22nd.

