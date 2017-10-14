Jim Ross On NXT War Games Expectations, CM Punk/Daniel Bryan & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the Q&A section of his official website, JRsBarBQ.com, fielding questions from a number of wrestling-related topics.

On the roles of Paul O'Brien and Scott Williams in regards to his new book, 'Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling': "Scott interviewed me in Oklahoma for dozens of hours over several months time and we turned those audio recordings into a giant, transcript. Paul took the transcript, put his own touch to it and then he and I reviewed every word and I continued to write additional material as the new edit required."

On if it's possible to be a successful announcer without a broadcasting degree: "In today's marketplace it is likely possible but not too probable."

On if he plans to have CM Punk and/or Daniel Bryan on his 'Ross Report' podcast: "Punk's been invited but has declined and I'd love to have DB on some day."

On how he feels 1980s Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan would fare in today's WWE: "Excluding Paul Heyman, there;s not a better talker in the biz than Bobby Heenan and he would have killed on global TV without question. His timing is timeless."

On if he feels Lance Russell should be inducted into the Hall Of Fame: "Lance Russell absolutely belongs in every pro wrestling hall of fame in existence."

On what he expects from NXT TakeOver: War Games: "I'm anxious to watch War Games in Houston. We all need to allow it to play out before we start tearing it apart."

