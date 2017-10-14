The Rock Talks About WWE 2K18 Soundtrack (Video), Bobby Roode/WWE 2K18[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
- WWE released the above video via their official Twitter page on Saturday, which features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talking about the WWE 2K18 video game soundtrack. As noted, The Rock served as the Executive Producer for the WWE 2K18 video game, personally curating the list of songs featured on it.
- Speaking of WWE 2K18, former NXT World Champion Bobby Roode spoke about his debut in the game in the following video, which was also released via WWE's official Twitter page on Saturday afternoon.