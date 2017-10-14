ROH: Global Wars -- Pittsburgh Results (10/14/2017)

Ring Of Honor (ROH) held their "Global Wars: Pittsburgh" event on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Featured below is a complete ROH: Global Wars - Pittsburgh report, which comes courtesy of Joe Kazmer and F4WOnline.com.

ROH: GLOBAL WARS - PITTSBURGH 2017 RESULTS

- ​Coast to Coast defeated One Mean Team

This was the pre-show match.

- Hiromu Takahashi defeated Mark Briscoe after the match was stopped due to Briscoe suffering an injury

Unfortunately, this only went for a couple of minutes. Takahashi was in control in the corner throwing some kicks, then Briscoe rolled out of the ring. The referee checked on him and called off the match, declaring Takahashi the winner. It wasn't clear what happened from my point of view, but Briscoe ended up suffering a dislocated elbow.

- Best Friends (Trent Barreta & Chuck Taylor) defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara)

This was supposed to be Best Friends vs. The Addiction, but Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian came out in their street clothes and said they weren't going to wrestle tonight. Titus and Ferrara replaced them, with Barreta eventually pinning Titus after Best Friends hit their combo finisher.

- Jay Lethal defeated Jay White

This started slow, eventually going fairly long and getting hotter and hotter by the end. Lethal hit the Lethal Injection to get the pin. They both sold heavily after the match and shook each other's hand.

- ROH World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Kingdom and The Young Bucks to retain their titles

Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan represented The Kingdom here. The crowd went nuts when The Young Bucks made their entrance. The match had a lot of high flying, about a dozen superkicks, and Chris Sabin pinned Matt Jackson with a cradle in a surprise finish to retain.

- Deonna Purrazzo, Mandy Leon & Jenny Rose defeated Faye Jackson, Britt Baker & Sumie Sakai in a Women of Honor match

Purrazzo submitted Jackson with an armbar.

- ROH World Television Champion Kenny King defeated Josh Woods, Punishment Martinez, Hangman Page, Matt Taven, and KUSHIDA in a Proving Ground Instant Reward match

The winner would have gotten a shot at the ROH World Television Championship if it wasn't King, but King won with two not-so-smooth Royal Flushes on Woods.

- War Machine defeated Killer Elite Squad

Ray Rowe pinned Lance Archer after War Machine hit a double team backbreaker/knee drop from the top rope.

- Bully Ray came out and gave an emotional speech saying he has a head injury and doesn't know if he'll ever wrestle again. He said he wanted to see the Pittsburgh crowd one more time if that was the case.

- Minoru Suzuki defeated Silas Young (w/ Beer City Bruiser)

Suzuki got a huge reaction, then had a fun match with Young. Eventually, Davey Boy Smith Jr. came back out. The referee was bumped, Smith Jr. interfered, and Suzuki hit Young with a chair and the Gotch-style piledriver to get the victory.

- Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, ROH World Champion Cody & Marty Scurll) defeated Chaos (Will Ospreay, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) to retain the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for Bullet Club

The Bullet Club said they were invoking the Freebird rule, or rather the Bullet Club rule, before the match and that this would be for The Young Bucks & Hangman Page's six-man tag titles. The match went about 20 minutes, with the crowd going absolutely nuts for it.

The crowd was definitely there to see the Bullet Club, and there to see Omega in particular. The Young Bucks and Page ran in towards the end of the match, resulting in Scurll running Yano into all 10 boots of the Bullet Club in the corner. Scurll submitted Yano with the chicken wing shortly after.

After the match, pretty much everyone stayed in the venue to listen to Cody and Omega's promos. They taunted WWE and thanked the crowd to close the show.