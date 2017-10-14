Curt Hawkins Comments On Losing Streak, Perry Saturn Documentary, Roode

Sponsored Links



- Featured above, former NXT World Champion Bobby Roode is asked which WWE Superstar, past-or-present, he would like to perform the entrance of in the new WWE 2K18 video game. As seen in the video above, "The Glorious One" went with The Undertaker's entrance.

- INFLUX Pictures announced that Saturday was the first day of filming for their new documentary on former ECW Original and former WWE/WCW Superstar Perry Saturn. For more information, click here.

- WWE continues to play up the losing streak held by Curt Hawkins. Hawkins, who is currently up to loss number 120 on his streak, came up short again this weekend against Goldust at a WWE live event. Prior to the event, Hawkins claimed he could smell it in the air that he was going to pick up a win and break the streak, however after losing, he switched his remark to, "No comment!"