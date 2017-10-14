Roman Reigns On Reaction To Young Bucks Criticism, The Shield Beating D-X

Sponsored Links



As noted, Roman Reigns recently took a shot at The Young Bucks while on a media conference call, referencing the decorated independent tag-team stars for using the "Too Sweet" hand gesture and acting like D-Generation X.

"No offense to any of these guys, but we don't need guys running around doing 'too sweets,'" said Reigns during the call. "We don't need guys acting like they're DX from 20 years ago. We need original characters, guys who are [themselves]."

On Twitter, a fan sent that quote to Reigns, who responded, talking about how The Shield has already defeated D-Generation X, so there's no need to celebrate them.

The Shield reunites in 4-on-3 handicap action against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro in the main event of next Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

