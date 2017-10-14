WWE Breaks Down Latest Tryout Camp Including Impact Wrestling & ROH Stars

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 14, 2017 - 6:28pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above is a new video released via WWE's official YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon. In the video, WWE Superstars Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Akira Tozawa attempt to see who can escape a giant corn maze the fastest.

- As noted, former Impact Wrestling Superstar and former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

Rayne was among those, including former Ring Of Honor wrestler Karen Yu and other NFL players, boxers and amateur wrestlers, who were written about in a new feature on the tryout camp at the WWE Performance Center training facility this week.

Check out the complete article at WWE.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.