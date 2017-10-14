WWE Performance Center Trainer Talks About Working With Finn Balor, More

Sponsored Links



U.K. star Johnny Moss recently spoke with Times & Star as he prepares to begin working as a full-time trainer at the WWE Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On getting to help train the next generation of Superstars: "For me, that's the biggest compliment they can pay me. The fact that WWE puts enough trust in me to teach their next generation is the ultimate pat on the back. If I can help someone break into the business and maybe even one day headline WrestleMania, that will be a dream come true for me."

On seeing how someone he worked with in the past, such as Finn Balor, has enjoyed significant success in WWE: "It's fantastic to see him doing so well; I always knew how incredibly talented he was and I'm proud to see what he has gone on to achieve."

On getting into the wrestling business early in his career: "From the day of seeing that show in Whitehaven when I was eight, wrestling is all I've ever wanted to do. Not long after, they started showing WWF, as it was then known, on Sky TV when I was around 11 and I was totally hooked. I collected all the videos and magazines; I was absolutely obsessed, and still am. I thought to myself: 'I'll do that one day.'"

