WWE Hall Of Famer Posts Blog Calling Shane McMahon An "Idiot" & "Spoiled Brat"

Never one to hold his tongue, WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham took to social media this week to openly criticize WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon.

In a post released via his official Facebook page earlier this week, Graham took WWE to task over their handling of the Shane McMahon injury storyline coming out of the recent WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view.

"As always, the WWE will first lie to us, then when they get caught they tell the fans the truth," wrote Graham in a blog titled, "Shane 'Idiot' McMahon." "I consider Shane McMahon to be nothing more than a rich man's foolish son."

Graham continued, "In a deliberate attempt to deceive us, the WWE released a statement that daddy's little son was just fine after this leap below and now they have told us that he really is hurt. Disgusting and I have no sympathy for this spoiled brat and maybe he wont try to defy gravity ever again for a worthless, meaningless, and dumb as Hell cheap pop."

Check out the complete blog by the WWE Hall Of Famer at Facebook.com.