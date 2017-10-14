ROH: Global Wars - Columbus Results (10/14/2017)

On Saturday evening, Ring Of Honor continued their "Global Wars" tour, as they held their ROH: Global Wars - Columbus event.

Featured below are complete quick-match results from the ROH: Global Wars - Columbus event.

ROH: GLOBAL WARS - COLUMBUS 2017 RESULTS

* Shane Taylor def. Josh Woods in the opening contest

* Kenny King & Colt Cabana def. Adam Page & Marty Scurll in tag-team action

* Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin def. Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser in ROH World Tag-Team Championship action

* Jay Lethal def. Hiromu Takahashi in one-on-one competition

* Sumie Sakai def. Holidead

* Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian def. Jay White & Jonathan Gresham in a tag-team contest

* Will Ospreay, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi def. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks def. Flip Gordon, Beretta & Chuckie T. in a ROH World Six-Man Championship contest

* Cody def. KUSHIDA to retain the ROH World Championship in main event and final bout of the evening




