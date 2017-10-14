Final Lineup For ROH: Global Wars - Chicago Special, iPPV Streaming Details

Following stops in Buffalo, New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio over the past week, Ring Of Honor will make their final stop on the tour on Sunday night in Chicago, Illinois.

The ROH: Global Wars - Chicago 2017 special event can be viewed live via ROHWrestling.com for $19.99 at 8pm EST. featuring the following lineup:

ROH: GLOBAL WARS - CHICAGO 2017 LINEUP

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Yoshi-Hashi (IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Title)
* The Bullet Club (Adam Page & The Young Bucks) vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White & Jonathan Gresham
* Marty Scurll vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Will Ospreay vs. Flip Gordon
* Colt Cabana vs. Toro Yano
* Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA & Cheeseburger
* Jay Lethal, Kenny King & ??? vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki
* Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser vs. Beretta & Chuckie T.

Check back here at Rajah.com on Sunday evening for a complete ROH: Global Wars - Chicago 2017 report.




