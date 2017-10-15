ROH Global Wars Live Event Results (10/13/17) - Pittsburgh, PA

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Joe Kazmer for sending this in:

​Ring of Honor at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on October 13 was completely

sold out. There were massive autograph lines before the show, and of course,

tons of Bullet Club and Kenny Omega shirts on those in attendance.

Pre-show match:

​Coast to Coast defeated One Mean Team

The show opened with Mark Briscoe against Hiromu Takahashi. Unfortunately,

the match only went for a couple of minutes. Takahashi was in control in the

corner throwing some kicks, when Briscoe rolled out of the ring. The referee

checked on him, and called off the match, declaring Takahashi the winner. At

the time, it wasn't clear what the injury was, but now we know it was a

dislocated elbow.

The Best Friends (Chuckie T. and Beretta) vs. The Addiction (Daniels and

Kazarian):

Daniels and Kazarian came out, dressed in their street clothes, and declared

they weren't going to wrestle tonight. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and WIll

Ferrara) came out to replace them. Beretta eventually pinned Titus after they

hit their tag combo finisher.

Jay Lethal vs. Jay White:

This match started slowly, and ended up going fairly long, getting hotter and

hotter by the end. Lethal pinned White after a Lethal Injection. They both

sold heavily after the match, and shook each other's hands.

ROH World Tag Team Title Match- Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex

Shelley) vs. The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan) vs. The Young Bucks

(Matt and Nick Jackson):

The crowd went nuts for the Young Bucks. After lots of high flying, and about

a dozen superkicks, Chris Sabin pinned Matt Jackson with a cradle in a

surprise finish to retain the titles.

Britt Baker/Sumie Sakai/Faye Jackson vs. Mandy Leon/Jenny Rose/Deonna

Purrazzo:

Purrazzo submitted Jackson with an armbar.

Proving Ground Instant Reward for ROH World TV Championship- Punishment

Martinez vs. Adam Page vs. Josh Woods vs. Matt Taven vs. Kushida vs. Kenny

King:

Kenny King pinned Josh Woods after two not-so-smooth Royal Flushes.

Non-title match- IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions the Killer Elite Squad

(Vance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) vs. War Machine (Ray Rowe and Hanson):

Rowe pinned Archer after War Machine hit a double team backbreaker/kneedrop

from the top rope.

Bully Ray came out and gave an emotional speech saying he has a head injury

and doesn't know if he'll ever wrestle again, but he wanted to see the

Pittsburgh crowd one more time if that was the case.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Silas Young (with Beer City Bruiser):

Suzuki got a huge reaction, and had a fun match with Young. Eventually, Davey

Boy Smith Jr. came out, and the referee was bumped. Smith Jr. interfered,

Suzuki hit Young with a chair, and then finished him off with a Gotch

piledriver to get the pinfall.

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship match- Bullet Club (Cody, Marty

Scrull, and Kenny Omega) vs. Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi, Will Ospreay, and Toru

Yano):

Invoking Freebird, rather, Bullet Club rules before the match, Marty Scrull

made this a Six Man Tag Team Title match. The match went 20 minutes, and had

the crowd going absolutely nuts. They were definitely there to see the Bullet

Club, and in particular, Kenny Omega. The rest of the Bullet Club (Young

Bucks and Page) ran in towards the end of the match, which resulted in Scrull

running Yano into all ten boots of the Bullet Club in the corner. Shortly

after, he submitted Yano with the chicken wing.

Post-match, basically everyone in the venue stayed to listen to Cody and

Kenny Omega's promos. They taunted WWE and then thanked a very happy crowd to

end the night.