Serena Deeb On Coaching At WWE PC (Video), Owens Talks To Edge & Christian

- Serena Deeb discussed her recent stint as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in a new video released via WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the video above.

- The latest episode of Edge and Christian's podcast, "E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness," which dropped on Friday, features an in-depth interview with WWE Superstar Kevin Owens. Check out the show at Art19.com.

The official description for the episode reads as follows: