Serena Deeb On Coaching At WWE PC (Video), Owens Talks To Edge & Christian

- Serena Deeb discussed her recent stint as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in a new video released via WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the video above.

- The latest episode of Edge and Christian's podcast, "E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness," which dropped on Friday, features an in-depth interview with WWE Superstar Kevin Owens. Check out the show at Art19.com.

The official description for the episode reads as follows:

"On this week's show, E&C were joined by fellow Canadian, and Pop-Up Powerbomb specialist, Kevin Owens. Kevin talked about how he felt after last Sunday's Hell in a Cell match with Shane McMahon, the long-standing relationship he's had with Sami Zayn, and how he wouldn't have ascended to WWE stardom without the unwavering support of his family. Also, before talking to Kevin, E&C shared their thoughts on the HIAC PPV, debated how long Christian has been playing Words With Friends against Kofi Kingston, and listened to some of your voicemails!"




