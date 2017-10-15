Mahal Gets Props From Indian Sports Icon (Photos), McIntyre's WWE Success

Sponsored Links



- Mike Mooneyham of The Post And Courier has a new featured article up this week looking at the success Drew McIntyre has had during his latest run with WWE. Check out the article at PostAndCourier.com.

- As noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is in India this week to promote WWE's upcoming tour of the country in December. On Twitter, Mahal posted photos with former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar and invited him to come watch him wrestle. Tendulkar, who is a sports icon in India with over 20 million Twitter followers, responded to Mahal, thanking him for the invitation and writing about how he makes the people of India proud. Check out Mahal's photos with Tendulkar below.