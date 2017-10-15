Photo: CM Punk Back In Training Camp For His Second MMA Fight

It looks like preparations are underway for CM Punk's second MMA fight.

The former WWE Superstar and 0-1 UFC fighter appears to be back in a training camp for his follow-up MMA fight.

Punk made his MMA debut, losing to UFC rookie Mickey Gall via rear-naked choke at 2:14 of the first round of their co-main event bout at the UFC 203 pay-per-view in September of 2016. As soon as the fight was over, however, Punk seemed intent on doing it again.

In follow-up interviews after coming up short in his MMA debut, Punk continued to talk about wanting to continue in the sport, whether it be in the UFC or not.

On Saturday, Punk's head trainer, Duke Roufus shared a photo of the two back in the gym together in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, writing, "Back in #PunkCamp with my man [CM Punk] working hard [and] getting better every day. Working on his next Fight."

Check out the photo of Duke Roufus and CM Punk back in the gym via Roufus' official Instagram page below.




