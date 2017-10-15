Booker T Slams NBA Mascot (Video), The Shield/Evolution, Best WWE IG Photos

Sponsored Links



- With The Shield back together heading into their three-on-four handicap match against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro at next Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view, WWE is looking back at the success of the group in the past. Featured above is the complete match between The Shield and Evolution from the WWE Extreme Rules 2014 pay-per-view, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel.

- WWE posted their weekly photo gallery of the best WWE Superstar photos on Instagram for this week. Check out the complete photo gallery, which features among others, Nikki Bella, Mandy Rose, Renee Young, Dolph Ziggler and more, at WWE.com.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T made an appearance at the NBA's Houston Rockets game on Saturday, where he body slammed a mascot through a table. Check out the video below.