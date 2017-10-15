WWE Signs Kavita Devi & Shadia Bseiso

Sponsored Links



With Triple H and Jinder Mahal visiting India this week to promote WWE's upcoming tour of the country in December, WWE decided to announce two new talent signings.

Touted as the first Indian and Middle Eastern women to sign WWE contracts, Kavita Devi and Shadia Bseiso have officially inked deals with the company this week.

WWE fans may remember Kavita Devi from the first-annual Mae Young Classic tournament earlier this year, where she lost to Dakota Kai in the opening round. Additionally Devi, as well as Bseiso, who is from Jordan, both took part in the WWE tryout camp held this past April in Dubai.

"Recruiting Kavita and Shadia to join our developmental system underscores WWE's ongoing commitment to building a talent roster as diverse as our fan base," said Paul 'Triple H' Levesque of the new WWE talent signings. "We're confident Kavita and Shadia will inspire future WWE Superstars as we continue to recruit the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world."

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, Devi, who is a big star in her home country, is not expected to officially start with WWE in the United States until January of 2018.