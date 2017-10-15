Enzo Amore Addresses Neville Walking Out At RAW In Promo At WWE Live Event

Sponsored Links



There have been a lot of reports and rumors making the rounds regarding Neville parting ways with WWE, and on Saturday evening, Enzo Amore added fuel to the fire.

As reported earlier this week, Neville reportedly walked out on WWE at RAW on Monday night after being asked to lose a match to Amore, who isn't the most popular Superstar in the WWE locker room these days.

At the WWE live event in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada on Saturday, Amore addressed the rumors prior to the opening match of the evening between himself and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto.

Amore attempted to garner some heat from the fans in attendance at the Brandt Centre - Evraz Place venue in Regina by cutting a promo before his showdown with Kalisto, trashing the local city before taking aim at some of his peers in WWE.

Enzo Amore would go on to brag about "taking out" former tag-team partner Big Cass, as well as for "making Neville quit," before losing to Kalisto. Kalisto retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in the first match of the evening in Regina, defeating Amore with his Salida Del Sol finisher.

