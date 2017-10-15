WWE Congratulates Mickie James After Big Night At Native American Music Awards

Sponsored Links



WWE published an article on their official website on Sunday to congratulate Mickie James after what was a memorable evening at the 2017 Native American Music Awards Show.

Featured below is the article from WWE.com, which covers Mickie being honored as the newest member of the NAMA Hall Of Fame, winning the award for "Single of the Year" for her song "Shooting Blanks" and for performing live at the awards show.

Additionally, Mickie James shared photos of herself at the event this weekend. You can also check those out below, via her official Instagram page.

Mickie James honored at the 2017 Native American Music Awards To say Mickie James had a memorable night at the 2017 Native American Music Awards would be an undestatement. On top of being honored as the newest member of the NAMA Hall of Fame and performing at the event, James also won the event's award for Song/Single of the Year for her track "Shooting Blanks." James, who will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, kept the WWE Universe up to date about her experience at the event on social media.

Arthur Redcloud & I are NAMA ready!!! #Nama2017 #Nama #nativepride #MyRoots #music A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT