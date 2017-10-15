WWE Congratulates Mickie James After Big Night At Native American Music Awards[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
WWE published an article on their official website on Sunday to congratulate Mickie James after what was a memorable evening at the 2017 Native American Music Awards Show.
Featured below is the article from WWE.com, which covers Mickie being honored as the newest member of the NAMA Hall Of Fame, winning the award for "Single of the Year" for her song "Shooting Blanks" and for performing live at the awards show.
Additionally, Mickie James shared photos of herself at the event this weekend. You can also check those out below, via her official Instagram page.