NFL Star Does Touchdown Dance Inspired By The Rock (Video), Rock Responds

A star of the NFL's Detroit Lions paid homage to part-time WWE Superstar and Hollywood A-list celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Sunday afternoon.

During the NFL high-scoring game between the Lions and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which saw the Saints beat the Lions 52-38, Lions receiver Golden Tate did a dance / celebration in honor of The Rock, executing "The People's Elbow" on the football in the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown.

WWE.com posted the following on Sunday after The Rock acknowledged the story and responded to it via his official Twitter page.