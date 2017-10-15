NFL Star Does Touchdown Dance Inspired By The Rock (Video), Rock Responds

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 15, 2017 - 7:22pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

A star of the NFL's Detroit Lions paid homage to part-time WWE Superstar and Hollywood A-list celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Sunday afternoon.

During the NFL high-scoring game between the Lions and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, which saw the Saints beat the Lions 52-38, Lions receiver Golden Tate did a dance / celebration in honor of The Rock, executing "The People's Elbow" on the football in the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown.

WWE.com posted the following on Sunday after The Rock acknowledged the story and responded to it via his official Twitter page.

Golden Tate pays homage to The Rock with must-see touchdown celebration

Do you smell what ... Golden Tate is cooking?

The Detroit Lions wide receiver won the day on Sunday when he imitated The Rock's famed People's Elbow in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. Quick to see it, The People's Champion made sure to give the former University of Notre Dame alum props on Twitter.

Check out both the celebration and The Rock's response below!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.