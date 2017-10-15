WWE Touts New Talent Signings As Firsts In Company History, HHH Comments

Sponsored Links



WWE SmackDown Live World Champion Jinder Mahal has been in India this weekend doing promotional work for WWE ahead of their upcoming tour in the country in December and during his visit, "The Modern Day Maharaja" announced two new WWE talent signings.

As noted, recent Mae Young Classic competitor Kavita Devi (from India) and Shadia Bseiso (from Jordan) both signed developmental contracts with WWE this week, leading WWE to tout them as the first-ever India and Middle East-based talent signings in company history.

Shortly after the news became public, WWE.com confirmed the signings with an official article, which includes comments from Devi, Bseiso and WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Check out the article below.