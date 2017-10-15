WWE Hypes Kofi Kingston Debuting New Look, Kingston Cuts Trademark Hair Off[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
It looks like there might be a "new look" for one of the founding members of "The New Day."
WWE.com published a story on Sunday evening quoting a new social media entry made by The New Day member and longtime WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston, who is teasing a new look for this Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.
"Got bored last night," wrote Kingston via a post on his official Instagram page, which shows his hair chopped off (see below). "Should've just gone to sleep ..."
Check out the official WWE website article, as well as Kingston's initial Instagram post on the topic, below.
Join us here this Tuesday evening for live results coverage of WWE SmackDown Live.