DDP Releasing New Book, Lilian Garcia Sings At NFL Game, Wolfgang Interview

- Former WWE U.K. Championship tournament semifinalist and former Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) World Heavyweight Champion Wolfgang (Scottish pro wrestler Barry Young) recently spoke with Solomonster for an installment of "Sound Off Extra." In the interview, which you can watch above, Wolfgang talks about his year with WWE, his history in the ICW promotion and more.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) will be releasing a new book, "Own Your Life: How to Make Yourself Positively Unstoppable," next summer.

- Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia sang the national anthem at the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.




