Details On New Roddy Piper Documentary, Zach Gowen Update, HTM/ChickFight

- A new documentary on WWE Hall Of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper called, "Roddy Piper: In His Own Words," is being worked on right now. The project is scheduled to feature an in-depth look at Piper's career through various interviews he has done. A percentage of sales generated by the documentary will be going to the Doernbeacher Children's Hospital, an establishment that Piper had worked on fundraising events for in the past.

- "The Daily News Online" website has a new featured article up on former one-legged WWE Superstar Zach Gowen. Those interested can check out the piece at TheDailyNewsOnline.com.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man (Wayne Ferris) is scheduled to appear at the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight event at the Community Center in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey on Saturday, October 21st. For more information, visit ECWAProWrestling.com.