Photos: Backstage With The Shield, WWE Superstar/Celebrity Look-Alikes, More

- With the showdown between reunited faction The Shield and the team of The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro at the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view less than a week away, WWE continues to get fans excited by taking a look back at some of the history of The Shield in WWE. In their latest offering, the official WWE website has published a new behind-the-scenes photo gallery of The Shield. Check it out now at WWE.com.

- Also new at the official WWE website is an additional photo gallery which looks at various WWE Superstars and their "Celebrity Lookalikes." You can check that one out at WWE.com as well.

- Finally, as noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been in India this weekend doing promotional work for WWE's upcoming tour of the country in December. On Sunday, WWE posted the following photos on their official Twitter page, which shows "The Modern Day Maharaja" meeting with some of India's Special Olympics athletes, as well as presenting their chairman, Dr. Tim Shriver, with a replica WWE Championship belt.