Impact Wrestling Announces Main Event For This Week's Show

On Sunday, Impact Wrestling took to social media to announce the main event of this coming Thursday night's episode on Pop TV.

Headlining this week's show will be a one-on-one contest pitting Taya Valkyrie against Rosemary.

Over the past couple of weeks, Valkyrie has been getting the best of Rosemary, including a spot where she sprayed mist in her eyes / face.

Impact Wrestling posted the following on their official Twitter page on Sunday afternoon, announcing Taya Valkyrie vs.Rosemary as the main event of this week's show.