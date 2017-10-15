Photo: Kalisto Shows Off New WWE Cruiserweight Title Belt At WWE Live Event

Sponsored Links



Following his victory over Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match last Monday night on RAW, Kalisto became the latest WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Less than a week later, he is the first man to hold the new, modified WWE Cruiserweight title belt.

At the WWE live event in Yakima, Washington on Sunday evening, Kalisto took a photo with his new WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The reigning king of WWE's Cruiserweight division shared the photo, which shows the new black strap instead of the original purple one, on the updated title belt.

Check out the photo of Kalisto with his new WWE Cruiserweight title belt from backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Yakima via the tweet embedded below.