WWE Raw Preview: Reigns vs. Strowman Steel Cage Match, Sister Abigail, more

-- Here are excerpts of tonight's Raw preview from WWE.com:

Reigns and Strowman meet inside the steel

Braun Strowman was placed in a Steel Cage Match against Roman Reigns on the final Raw before WWE TLC, bringing a new chapter to one of the most brutal rivalries of The New Era. The last time Strowman entered a steel cage, he threw Big Show through the structure and put the giant on the shelf. Can the cage contain the carnage that awaits when Reigns and Strowman collide once more? Moreover, can Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus resist somehow getting involved?

Sister Abigail is coming for Finn Bálor

After speculation as to whether or not the mysterious Sister Abigail was indeed among the living, Bray Wyatt formally introduced Finn Bálor to the otherworldly entity in an unnerving meeting this past Monday night. Having already defeated Wyatt as The Demon and as a man, how will Bálor deal with The Eater of Worlds’ latest threat?

Emma has a date with The Empress of Tomorrow

The Empress of Tomorrow was undefeated as NXT Women’s Champion, holding the title for a record-shattering 523 days before vacating it. Now that Asuka has come to Raw, will she remain unbeatable, or will Emma start her own revolution by spoiling the Japanese Superstar’s Team Red debut?

Kalisto maintains momentum going into WWE TLC

Kalisto and Enzo Amore are still battling for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE TLC as scheduled, but the bearer of the title going into the match has shifted somewhat thanks to Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Will the luchador continue to frustrate the newly former champion leading up to their WWE TLC rematch?

Has Alexa Bliss made a massive mistake for the “ages”?

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss clearly isn’t one to respect her elders, but after Mickie James’ Little Miss Bliss beatdown this past Monday night, she might need to start. “The Goddess of WWE’s” mind games have lit a fire within the six-time Women’s Champion, making it seem all the more likely that she’ll add a seventh reign to her list of accolades when she battles Alexa at WWE TLC. Will the increasingly aggressive Mickie keep the arrogant titleholder on the defensive before their title showdown?