Jinder Mahal On Wanting To Be A Babyface, Watching Tape On Other Wrestlers

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with ESPN for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On wanting to evolve into a top babyface in WWE: "I am interested in seeing what other characters I could play. The evolution of a WWE character is such that things change and I can't wait to have a babyface character. I can't wait for the crowd reaction when I come here [India] and definitely the WWE will see some of that reaction. Maybe that starts to plug something in creative and you might see a different side of me."

On his work ethic and watching tapes on other wrestlers: "No one sees the 24 hours that I put in. A large part of those 24 hours is putting the work that will make me the best WWE superstar that I can be. That means watching tape. Not just matches of myself but also the great matches including matches of Triple H and just watching the stories that he tells in the ring. I will see The Rock, Stone Cold (Steve Austin) or even watch Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels. Their Ironman match at Wrestlemania XII was the greatest of all time."

On proving doubters wrong and his goals in WWE: "My goal is to be the greatest of all time. There isn't any point setting small goals. You have to set large goals. When I set the goal of becoming WWE champion, people would laugh. I remember when I was entered into the six pack challenge match to be the No.1 contender for the WWE title, there were many who asked 'why is Jinder here?' But I set my aims high. I proved the doubters wrong and I look forward to proving more doubters wrong."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at ESPN.com.