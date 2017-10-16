What Airs After RAW Tonight On WWE Network, Scary Falls In WWE (Video), More

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the latest edition of their WWE Top 10 web-series on Monday morning. Featured above is the complete video, which looks at the top ten "Scariest Superstar Falls" in WWE. The official description for the clip reads: "All Superstars want to knock their rivals off their lofty perch; some just take that goal a bit too literally. Count down the 10 scariest falls by Superstars who were painfully reminded how the laws of gravity work."

- ECW Original and former WWE Superstar Peter Polaco (Justin Credible, Aldo Montoya) celebrates his 43rd birthday today. Polaco was born on October 16, 1973. Also celebrating a birthday today is the former "First Lady of Professional Wrestling," former WCW broadcast team member/valet Missy Hyatt, who turns 55.

- Another new episode of WWE Story Time is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network tonight immediately following the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view "go-home" edition of RAW on the USA Network. The official description for the new episode of the WWE original series reads: "WWE Superstars and Legends recall when unforgettable moments resulted in crowds and catastrophe everywhere from the balcony to the bathroom!"