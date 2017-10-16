Jim Ross On CM Punk's Second MMA Fight, WWE Tryout Camp, Podcast Guests

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross updated his official blog at JRsBarBQ.com on Sunday with his thoughts on a number of current wrestling-related topics. Below are some of the highlights.

On the guest for his next Ross Report podcast taping and the recent success of the show: "Monday night I will be recording this week's The Ross Report with @WWE HOFER Ted DiBiase to talk about his new film that's about to be released in a special theater promotion.

"BTW...our Ross Report downloads have been at record levels the past few weeks which is a testament to our audience being supportive and loyal plus all the big time guests that have jumped on our show with me. I sincerely appreciate you all."

On former Oklahoma University defensive tackle Tommie Harris planning to go through a WWE tryout camp in the future: "Former OU American defensive tackle Tommie Harris told me that he is going to go through a WWE tryout in the future. I think that it may be more for the marketing experience than a tryout would normally produce as Tommie supports many charities and this could be in conjunction with one of them. Tommie played for OU and the Chicago Bears, among others, at approximately 300 pounds and he's now 235. Tommie is now 34 and was a multiple time All America and then played in 3 NFL pro bowls."

On CM Punk recently returning to fight camp for his second pro-MMA fight: "I'm happy @CMPunk is going to fight again because that's what he loves to do and we all should have the courage to follow our own dreams no matter if others think we're nuts. Trust me, I know of what I speak on this one."

