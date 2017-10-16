The Lawcast Ep. 23 - Speaking Of Horrible Shows With One Good Hell in a Cell Match, Here's WWE Badd Blood 1997

Sponsored Links



Welcome to a new episode of the Lawcast! On the heels of a horribly mediocre show punctuated by a cool Hell in a Cell match, we decided to talk about another show that follows that exact same formula, WWF Badd Blood 1997! This show ends with one of the greatest matches in WWE history, and maybe the best outside interference in wrestling history but HOLY SHIT was it a wild journey to get there. Gang wars, a 20 minute flag match, MINIS and the worst handled death announcement imaginable.

All this and more, this week on the show!